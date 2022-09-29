A peek at Dropbox Inc. (DBX): Who has invested in It?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is -15.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.07 and a high of $31.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $20.73, the stock is -3.40% and -8.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -8.38% off its SMA200. DBX registered -29.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.09%.

The stock witnessed a -4.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.77%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 2667 employees, a market worth around $7.77B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.67 and Fwd P/E is 12.53. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.70% and -34.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Analyst Forecasts

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.00% this year

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 364.10M, and float is at 272.46M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Regan Timothy, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Regan Timothy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $20.08 per share for a total of $60240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Young Timothy H. (President) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $20.06 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.55 million shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Volkmer Bart (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $23.03 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 293,618 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).