A peek at International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who has invested in It?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -43.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $32.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.73% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 25.95% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.29, the stock is -6.42% and -14.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock -28.22% off its SMA200. IGT registered -38.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.81%.

The stock witnessed a -13.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.16%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.99 and Fwd P/E is 10.77. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.56% and -50.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.70M, and float is at 101.22M with Short Float at 4.53%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -13.21% lower over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -33.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.