A peek at NatWest Group plc (NWG): Who has invested in It?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is -18.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.97 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $8.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.37% off the consensus price target high of $10.24 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 23.5% higher than the price target low of $6.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.98, the stock is -16.09% and -17.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -15.82% off its SMA200. NWG registered -16.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.24%.

The stock witnessed a -16.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.67%, and is -16.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has around 58900 employees, a market worth around $26.10B and $11.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.33. Distance from 52-week low is 0.20% and -28.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NatWest Group plc (NWG) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NatWest Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 417.20% this year

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.89B, and float is at 2.45B with Short Float at 0.20%.