A peek at Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG): Who has invested in It?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) is -32.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.22 and a high of $17.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $12.16, the stock is -7.74% and -11.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -16.60% off its SMA200. NVG registered -29.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.37%.

The stock witnessed a -11.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.82%, and is -5.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.56. Distance from 52-week low is -0.45% and -32.18% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.52M, and float is at 213.52M with Short Float at 0.25%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.