A peek at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who has invested in It?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is -30.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $18.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $7.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $7.88, the stock is -11.32% and -15.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -34.45% off its SMA200. OII registered -42.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.50%.

The stock witnessed a -16.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.22%, and is -6.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $860.50M and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.84. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.69% and -56.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.20% this year

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.26M, and float is at 98.18M with Short Float at 3.97%.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEBSTER STEVEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $7.67 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Beachy Karen H (Director) bought a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $7.62 per share for $19799.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31892.0 shares of the OII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $8.72 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 99,208 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading -0.99% down over the past 12 months and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) that is -1.27% lower over the same period. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 12.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.