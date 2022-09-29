A peek at TotalEnergies SE (TTE): Who has invested in It?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is -6.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.68 and a high of $61.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $45.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $62.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.83% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 5.62% higher than the price target low of $48.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.22, the stock is -6.04% and -8.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -11.88% off its SMA200. TTE registered -4.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.60%.

The stock witnessed a -15.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.74%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101309 employees, a market worth around $129.62B and $238.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.87 and Fwd P/E is 3.75. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.45% and -24.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TotalEnergies SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 303.90% this year

The shares outstanding are 2.61B, and float is at 2.49B with Short Float at 0.15%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 37.68% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 48.30% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 64.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.