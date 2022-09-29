Alcon Inc. (ALC) turns bullish with gain of 35.89 points

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is -33.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.00 and a high of $88.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALC stock was last observed hovering at around $57.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.89% off the consensus price target high of $90.39 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 20.62% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.95, the stock is -11.49% and -16.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -22.04% off its SMA200. ALC registered -29.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.94%.

The stock witnessed a -12.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.28%, and is -9.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $28.40B and $8.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.99 and Fwd P/E is 24.05. Distance from 52-week low is 1.67% and -34.73% from its 52-week high.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcon Inc. (ALC) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Top Institutional Holders

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Alcon Inc. (ALC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.