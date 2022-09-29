Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Volatility At 9.35%, Should You Add A Position?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) is 36.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -29.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.23, the stock is 22.69% and 41.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 75.02% off its SMA200. AMPS registered 43.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.98%.

The stock witnessed a 33.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.63%, and is 16.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $85.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.99 and Fwd P/E is 94.24. Distance from 52-week low is 234.04% and 1.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.90% this year

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.31M, and float is at 66.30M with Short Float at 5.47%.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.