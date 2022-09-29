Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is -28.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.13 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.46, the stock is -14.05% and -19.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -24.37% off its SMA200. ARI registered -38.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.85%.

The stock witnessed a -22.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.89%, and is -14.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.72. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.61% and -40.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.59M, and float is at 139.56M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlton Pamela G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carlton Pamela G sold 833 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $12.78 per share for a total of $10647.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11229.0 shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BIDERMAN MARK C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $12.68 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65663.0 shares of the ARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Kasdin Robert A (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.37 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 42,855 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -4.09% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -46.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.