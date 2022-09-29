Avient Corporation (AVNT) Volatility At 5.00%, Should You Add A Position?

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is -43.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.81 and a high of $61.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVNT stock was last observed hovering at around $31.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.1% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 36.88% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.56, the stock is -19.31% and -25.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -33.59% off its SMA200. AVNT registered -32.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.90%.

The stock witnessed a -28.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.38%, and is -11.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $5.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.56 and Fwd P/E is 8.68. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.43% and -48.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avient Corporation (AVNT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.00% this year

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.40M, and float is at 89.82M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Avient Corporation (AVNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kunkle Lisa K., the company’s SVP Gnrl Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Kunkle Lisa K. sold 11,447 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $60.22 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69610.0 shares.