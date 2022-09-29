Ciena Corporation (CIEN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is -45.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.44 and a high of $78.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.68% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 6.4% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.12, the stock is -2.59% and -13.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -25.81% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -17.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.95%.

The stock witnessed a -18.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.63%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 7241 employees, a market worth around $6.31B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.96 and Fwd P/E is 16.38. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.80% and -46.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.86M, and float is at 146.84M with Short Float at 3.39%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phipps Jason, the company’s SVP Global Sales and Marketing. SEC filings show that Phipps Jason sold 2,249 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $40.79 per share for a total of $91737.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75050.0 shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that HAMILTON RICK (SVP, Software and Services) sold a total of 2,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $40.79 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64247.0 shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, SMITH GARY B (President, CEO) disposed off 3,542 shares at an average price of $41.35 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 406,627 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -25.54% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is -1.73% lower over the same period.