Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is -21.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.33 and a high of $59.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $43.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $60.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.98% off the consensus price target high of $75.39 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 0.59% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.74, the stock is -7.60% and -13.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -15.86% off its SMA200. CCEP registered -21.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.40%.

The stock witnessed a -9.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.80%, and is -6.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $20.75B and $15.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.48. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.33% and -26.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.00M, and float is at 201.37M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 80 times.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading 9.21% up over the past 12 months and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) that is -0.11% lower over the same period.