Coherent Corp. (COHR) Volatility At 4.72%, Should You Add A Position?

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) is -46.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.78 and a high of $75.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.1% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 22.43% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.46, the stock is -13.21% and -24.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -39.11% off its SMA200. COHR registered -39.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.05%.

The stock witnessed a -27.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.74%, and is -10.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 23658 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $3.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.21 and Fwd P/E is 7.67. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.90% and -51.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Corp. (COHR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherent Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.87M, and float is at 128.45M with Short Float at 4.95%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times.

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -20.42% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -51.55% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -14.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.