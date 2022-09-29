Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is -47.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.51 and a high of $23.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.26% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 31.18% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.70, the stock is -16.56% and -23.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -35.96% off its SMA200. CWK registered -37.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.52%.

The stock witnessed a -22.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.16%, and is -9.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $10.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.48 and Fwd P/E is 4.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.65% and -50.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 210.50% this year

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.60M, and float is at 162.89M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MACKAY MICHELLE, the company’s . SEC filings show that MACKAY MICHELLE bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $14.64 per share for a total of $51240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50760.0 shares.

Cushman & Wakefield plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Robinson Nathaniel () sold a total of 15,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $17.58 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22580.0 shares of the CWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 2,156,391 shares at an average price of $18.39 for $39.66 million. The insider now directly holds 25,717,475 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK).