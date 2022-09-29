Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) is -58.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYBN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 35.9% higher than the price target low of $0.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -36.62% and -33.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -38.37% off its SMA200. CYBN registered -77.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.44%.

The stock witnessed a -53.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.14%, and is -20.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.13% over the week and 12.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.34% and -78.90% from its 52-week high.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.88M, and float is at 91.42M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cybin Inc. (CYBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.