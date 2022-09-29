Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Volatility At 4.58%, Should You Add A Position?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is -49.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.12 and a high of $199.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $87.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02% off its average median price target of $135.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.06% off the consensus price target high of $214.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 13.69% higher than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.76, the stock is -5.88% and -11.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock -27.25% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -34.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.24%.

The stock witnessed a -14.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.75%, and is -5.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $29.11B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4986.67 and Fwd P/E is 85.16. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.65% and -55.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.80M, and float is at 261.66M with Short Float at 4.19%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blitzer Adam, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Blitzer Adam sold 6,861 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $91.11 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Richardson Julie (Director) sold a total of 3,906 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $96.87 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3932.0 shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, OBSTLER DAVID M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $100.25 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 200,448 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).