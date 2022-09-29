DLocal Limited (DLO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is -39.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.19 and a high of $63.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.81% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.32% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.71, the stock is -11.51% and -19.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 6.21% at the moment leaves the stock -22.64% off its SMA200. DLO registered -62.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.11%.

The stock witnessed a -14.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.57%, and is -10.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

DLocal Limited (DLO) has around 562 employees, a market worth around $6.59B and $333.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.49 and Fwd P/E is 33.25. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.92% and -65.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

DLocal Limited (DLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DLocal Limited (DLO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 162.00% this year

DLocal Limited (DLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 313.19M, and float is at 145.88M with Short Float at 4.45%.