Dover Corporation (DOV) Volatility At 2.87%, Should You Add A Position?

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is -34.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.02 and a high of $184.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOV stock was last observed hovering at around $116.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.15% off its average median price target of $149.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.55% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 6.39% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.82, the stock is -3.96% and -7.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -17.32% off its SMA200. DOV registered -24.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.37%.

The stock witnessed a -5.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.19%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Dover Corporation (DOV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $17.26B and $8.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.23 and Fwd P/E is 13.13. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.17% and -34.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Dover Corporation (DOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dover Corporation (DOV) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dover Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.60% this year

Dover Corporation (DOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.83M, and float is at 141.94M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Dover Corporation (DOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malinas David J., the company’s SVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Malinas David J. bought 350 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $139.44 per share for a total of $48804.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2744.0 shares.

Dover Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Kosinski Anthony K (Vice President, Tax) sold a total of 3,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $153.43 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3051.0 shares of the DOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Tobin Richard J (CEO and President) disposed off 31,515 shares at an average price of $156.91 for $4.95 million. The insider now directly holds 187,911 shares of Dover Corporation (DOV).

Dover Corporation (DOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -12.41% down over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is 7.41% higher over the same period. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is -14.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.