Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) is -44.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.42 and a high of $35.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.9% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 31.04% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.31, the stock is -16.10% and -16.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -25.14% off its SMA200. EDR registered -33.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.76%.

The stock witnessed a -15.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.61%, and is -12.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $9.75B and $5.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.50 and Fwd P/E is 12.80. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.85% and -45.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.20% this year

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.62M, and float is at 49.07M with Short Float at 5.18%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muirhead Christian, the company’s Chief Communications Officer. SEC filings show that Muirhead Christian sold 19,502 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $25.19 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3231.0 shares.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Lublin Jason (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 29,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $25.12 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46510.0 shares of the EDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Lublin Jason (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 56,525 shares at an average price of $25.52 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 46,510 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR).