H World Group Limited (HTHT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is -3.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.84 and a high of $50.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTHT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $311.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.2% off the consensus price target high of $365.90 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 86.1% higher than the price target low of $257.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.85, the stock is 1.38% and -5.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 1.25% off its SMA200. HTHT registered -22.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.63%.

The stock witnessed a -7.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.07%, and is 5.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has around 24384 employees, a market worth around $11.98B and $1.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.89. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.16% and -29.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H World Group Limited (HTHT) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H World Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.87M, and float is at 36.73M with Short Float at 24.47%.