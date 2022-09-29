Here are the top Institutional holders of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) shares

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is -15.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $22.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $433.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.68% off the consensus price target high of $540.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 94.49% higher than the price target low of $325.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.92, the stock is 3.81% and -1.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.09 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -8.02% off its SMA200. AMX registered 2.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.68%.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.72%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has around 179942 employees, a market worth around $58.01B and $43.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.55 and Fwd P/E is 12.27. Distance from 52-week low is 9.14% and -20.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.80% this year

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.19B, and float is at 13.92M with Short Float at 33.29%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is trading -57.48% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -23.24% lower over the same period. Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is -26.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.