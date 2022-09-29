Here are the top Institutional holders of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is -42.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.54 and a high of $483.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $214.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.55% off its average median price target of $304.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.34% off the consensus price target high of $550.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 12.74% higher than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $218.14, the stock is -8.57% and -9.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -15.53% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -42.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.00%.

The stock witnessed a -13.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.40%, and is -6.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $32.31B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 92.94. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.73% and -54.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.48M, and float is at 35.40M with Short Float at 9.14%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -13.48% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -67.20% lower over the same period.