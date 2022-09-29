Here are the top Institutional holders of Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) is 7.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.59 and a high of $93.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DEN stock was last observed hovering at around $79.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.55%.

Currently trading at $82.36, the stock is -2.02% and 3.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock 11.58% off its SMA200. DEN registered 15.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.51%.

The stock witnessed a -10.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.55%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.18 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.54% and -12.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.30%).

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Analyst Forecasts

Denbury Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.50% this year

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.76M, and float is at 48.08M with Short Float at 10.39%.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Denbury Inc. (DEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.