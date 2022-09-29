Here are the top Institutional holders of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) shares

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -33.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.01 and a high of $77.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.79% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -0.89% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.40, the stock is -4.43% and -6.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 4.15% at the moment leaves the stock -22.57% off its SMA200. LNC registered -36.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.37%.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.00%, and is -5.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 10848 employees, a market worth around $8.08B and $19.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.77 and Fwd P/E is 3.97. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.56% and -41.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 230.00% this year

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.13M, and float is at 154.12M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS DENNIS R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLASS DENNIS R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $58.13 per share for a total of $2.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Kennedy John Christopher (EVP, President LFD) sold a total of 10,922 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $73.52 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12724.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Freitag Randal J (EVP & CFO) disposed off 61,430 shares at an average price of $73.05 for $4.49 million. The insider now directly holds 205,482 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MetLife Inc. (MET) that is trading -1.48% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -16.34% lower over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 8.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.