Here are the top Institutional holders of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) shares

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is -9.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $22.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $22.65 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.85% higher than the price target low of $18.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.39, the stock is -1.96% and -3.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -6.43% off its SMA200. UMPQ registered -14.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.53%.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.35%, and is -4.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $976.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.35 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.27% and -21.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.70% this year

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.03M, and float is at 215.03M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nixon Torran B, the company’s Umpqua Bank President. SEC filings show that Nixon Torran B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $17.58 per share for a total of $87900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that MACHUCA LUIS (Director) bought a total of 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $17.29 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70718.0 shares of the UMPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Nixon Torran B (Umpqua Bank President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.67 for $88350.0. The insider now directly holds 216,033 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Republic Bank (FRC) that is trading -29.35% down over the past 12 months and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) that is 3.97% higher over the same period. Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is -23.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.