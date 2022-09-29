Here are the top Institutional holders of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is -18.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNVR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.49% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 28.09% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.01, the stock is -6.07% and -9.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 5.94% at the moment leaves the stock -17.82% off its SMA200. UNVR registered -4.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.17%.

The stock witnessed a -11.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.23%, and is -2.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has around 9450 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $10.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.74 and Fwd P/E is 7.51. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.07% and -32.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 762.60% this year

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.40M, and float is at 165.37M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALEXOS NICHOLAS W, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that ALEXOS NICHOLAS W bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $26.19 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Univar Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Pappas Christopher D (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $25.68 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the UNVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Pappas Christopher D (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.68 for $57360.0. The insider now directly holds 157,502 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -15.46% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -5.31% lower over the same period. Wayfair Inc. (W) is -86.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.