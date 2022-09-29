Here are the top Institutional holders of Valaris Limited (VAL) shares

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is 40.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.46 and a high of $63.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VAL stock was last observed hovering at around $47.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.72% off its average median price target of $83.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.08% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 29.85% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.51, the stock is -3.10% and 2.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 5.69% at the moment leaves the stock 6.73% off its SMA200. VAL registered 44.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.88%.

The stock witnessed a 0.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.57%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Valaris Limited (VAL) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $4.01B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.63 and Fwd P/E is 12.97. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.45% and -20.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.60%).

Valaris Limited (VAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valaris Limited (VAL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valaris Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year

Valaris Limited (VAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.00M, and float is at 69.65M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Valaris Limited (VAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grable Colleen, the company’s VP – Controller. SEC filings show that Grable Colleen sold 3,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $47.57 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15869.0 shares.