Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is -11.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $12.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $10.20 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.46, the stock is 8.14% and 10.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing 10.24% at the moment leaves the stock -18.03% off its SMA200. BVN registered -9.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.04%.

The stock witnessed a 20.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.58%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $856.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.92 and Fwd P/E is 8.85. Distance from 52-week low is 26.92% and -47.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.50% this year

The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 251.45M with Short Float at 3.71%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -16.50% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -32.57% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -48.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.