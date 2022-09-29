Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is -63.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $24.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $75.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.67% off the consensus price target high of $144.55 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 92.18% higher than the price target low of $61.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is -13.74% and -24.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -43.29% off its SMA200. DADA registered -75.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.80%.

The stock witnessed a -27.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.42%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 3132 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.46. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.24% and -80.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.00%).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.80M, and float is at 251.78M with Short Float at 0.92%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Who are the competitors?

JD.com Inc. (JD) is -28.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.