Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 10.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $12.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $13.00, the stock is 15.37% and 17.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 10.17% at the moment leaves the stock 30.84% off its SMA200. HLIT registered 47.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.41%.

The stock witnessed a 17.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.52%, and is 10.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has around 935 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $587.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.48 and Fwd P/E is 18.57. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.58% and 6.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 141.40% this year

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.63M, and float is at 101.98M with Short Float at 8.88%.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARSHMAN PATRICK, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Harmonic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Kalra Sanjay (SVP and CFO) sold a total of 53,585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $11.36 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96419.0 shares of the HLIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, HARSHMAN PATRICK (President and CEO) disposed off 6,040 shares at an average price of $11.39 for $68800.0. The insider now directly holds 578,173 shares of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Belden Inc. (BDC) that is trading 1.87% up over the past 12 months. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is -25.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.