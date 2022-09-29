Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is -31.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.33 and a high of $239.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $153.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.93%.

Currently trading at $156.44, the stock is -2.68% and -8.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -14.62% off its SMA200. NXPI registered -24.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.67%.

The stock witnessed a -5.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.28%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $41.67B and $12.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.08 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.48% and -34.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analyst Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.80% this year

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.58M, and float is at 261.88M with Short Float at 1.72%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Southern Julie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Southern Julie bought 135 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $178.07 per share for a total of $24039.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9039.0 shares.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Kaeser Josef (Director) sold a total of 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $233.90 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10007.0 shares of the NXPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Wuamett Jennifer (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 7,200 shares at an average price of $219.42 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 36,614 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -8.44% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -16.47% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -15.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.