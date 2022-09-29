Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is -45.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -9.59% and -23.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 4.49% at the moment leaves the stock -47.30% off its SMA200. SHIP registered -67.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.11%.

The stock witnessed a -19.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.66%, and is -12.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.74% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $82.98M and $167.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.95 and Fwd P/E is 6.11. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.74% and -68.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 139.40% this year

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.56M, and float is at 164.95M with Short Float at 3.52%.