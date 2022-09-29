Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO)

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) is -28.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.26 and a high of $128.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THO stock was last observed hovering at around $71.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.93% off its average median price target of $81.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.32% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -49.36% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.68, the stock is -2.44% and -9.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 4.08% at the moment leaves the stock -12.31% off its SMA200. THO registered -38.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.58%.

The stock witnessed a -9.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.01%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $16.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.82 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.71% and -42.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thor Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 194.40% this year

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.91M, and float is at 52.10M with Short Float at 14.85%.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Thor Industries Inc. (THO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WOELFER W. TODD, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that WOELFER W. TODD bought 1,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 12 at a price of $81.55 per share for a total of $99899.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70325.0 shares.

Thor Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $76.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the THO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Thor Industries Inc. (THO).

Thor Industries Inc. (THO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is trading -5.97% down over the past 12 months and Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) that is -23.91% lower over the same period. REV Group Inc. (REVG) is -33.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.