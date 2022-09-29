Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW)

View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) is -60.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $6.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIEW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is -10.11% and -21.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 15.04% at the moment leaves the stock -28.55% off its SMA200. VIEW registered -73.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.31%.

The stock witnessed a -15.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.38%, and is -22.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.00% over the week and 10.63% over the month.

View Inc. (VIEW) has around 895 employees, a market worth around $490.93M and $80.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 308.98% and -77.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.60%).

View Inc. (VIEW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for View Inc. (VIEW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.40% this year

View Inc. (VIEW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.25M, and float is at 175.09M with Short Float at 8.26%.

View Inc. (VIEW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at View Inc. (VIEW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.