Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Volatility At 2.32%, Should You Add A Position?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is -19.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.64 and a high of $32.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $30.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.31% off the consensus price target high of $37.78 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 2.8% higher than the price target low of $23.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.93, the stock is -8.30% and -10.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -14.71% off its SMA200. HMC registered -26.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.07%.

The stock witnessed a -14.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.26%, and is -3.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has around 204035 employees, a market worth around $42.62B and $103.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.84. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.28% and -28.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.71B, and float is at 1.71B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -25.95% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -33.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.