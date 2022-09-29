Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) is -39.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.68 and a high of $49.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAMF stock was last observed hovering at around $22.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.54% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.00, the stock is 0.28% and -6.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -22.14% off its SMA200. JAMF registered -40.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.06%.

The stock witnessed a -5.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.30%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has around 2212 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $423.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 86.14. Profit margin for the company is -33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.85% and -53.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jamf Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.50% this year

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.94M, and float is at 119.90M with Short Float at 3.02%.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAM LINH, the company’s CIO. SEC filings show that LAM LINH sold 1,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $25.53 per share for a total of $49554.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Jamf Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that HAGER DEAN (Chief Exec Officer, Director) sold a total of 30,006 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $27.09 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the JAMF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, HAGER DEAN (Chief Exec Officer, Director) disposed off 66,937 shares at an average price of $27.07 for $1.81 million. The insider now directly holds 320,126 shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF).