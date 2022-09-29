Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Volatility At 4.51%, Should You Add A Position?

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is -7.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $12.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAUR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.43, the stock is -0.03% and -0.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock -4.09% off its SMA200. LAUR registered 14.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.00%.

The stock witnessed a 2.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.28%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $1.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.60. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.91% and -15.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laureate Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.12M, and float is at 106.22M with Short Float at 3.66%.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM, the company’s Director-by-Deputization. SEC filings show that COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM sold 163,122 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $10.60 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Laureate Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM (Director-by-Deputization) sold a total of 86,878 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $11.04 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the LAUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM (Director-by-Deputization) disposed off 114,889 shares at an average price of $11.45 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 250,000 shares of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 35.38% up over the past 12 months and TAL Education Group (TAL) that is 10.49% higher over the same period. Graham Holdings Company (GHC) is -9.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.