Locafy Limited (LCFY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) is -89.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LCFY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -37.29% and -36.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -4.74% at the moment leaves the stock -61.62% off its SMA200. LCFY registered a loss of -89.13% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -50.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.44%, and is -16.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.42% over the week and 23.12% over the month.

Locafy Limited (LCFY) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $8.52M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 78.33% and -91.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (311.20%).

Locafy Limited (LCFY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year

Locafy Limited (LCFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.54M, and float is at 15.00M with Short Float at 0.15%.