Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Volatility At 3.04%, Should You Add A Position?

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is -32.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.41 and a high of $231.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAA stock was last observed hovering at around $151.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.27% off its average median price target of $201.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.84% off the consensus price target high of $232.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 11.97% higher than the price target low of $177.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.81, the stock is -5.43% and -10.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -18.85% off its SMA200. MAA registered -16.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.04%.

The stock witnessed a -8.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.04%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) has around 2429 employees, a market worth around $18.06B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.62 and Fwd P/E is 34.08. Profit margin for the company is 31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.91% and -32.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.00% this year

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.35M, and float is at 114.64M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carpenter Melanie, the company’s EVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Carpenter Melanie sold 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $186.27 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17953.0 shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that Grimes Thomas L Jr (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $202.50 per share for $4.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44983.0 shares of the MAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, BOLTON H ERIC JR (President and CEO) disposed off 7,688 shares at an average price of $213.19 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds 282,564 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -16.09% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -16.16% lower over the same period. UDR Inc. (UDR) is -20.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.