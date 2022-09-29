New Big Money Means ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is -36.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $7.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -17.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.71, the stock is -9.01% and -11.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -9.54% off its SMA200. IMGN registered -17.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.09%.

The stock witnessed a -18.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.03%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $89.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.18% and -39.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.40%).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.30% this year

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.34M, and float is at 219.83M with Short Float at 5.52%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 50.89% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -19.89% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 20.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.