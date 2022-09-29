New Big Money Means Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) is -46.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $27.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.19% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 21.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is -4.06% and -10.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -25.97% off its SMA200. IOVA registered -58.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.62%.

The stock witnessed a -4.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.97%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 65.70% and -63.38% from its 52-week high.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.90% this year

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.27M, and float is at 145.02M with Short Float at 13.48%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vogt Frederick G, the company’s Interim CEO & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Vogt Frederick G bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $6.44 per share for a total of $6440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Rothbaum Wayne P. (Director) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $6.43 per share for $3.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.07 million shares of the IOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Rothbaum Wayne P. (Director) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $6.77 for $3.38 million. The insider now directly holds 7,567,333 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA).

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 3.23% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 18.36% higher over the same period.