New Big Money Means Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is -46.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.47 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -22.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is -13.57% and -13.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 6.08% at the moment leaves the stock -23.96% off its SMA200. JMIA registered -67.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.16%.

The stock witnessed a -20.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.55%, and is -8.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4484 employees, a market worth around $610.25M and $209.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.54% and -70.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.70%).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.88M, and float is at 99.88M with Short Float at 8.54%.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -28.82% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -58.43% lower over the same period.