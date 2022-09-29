New Big Money Means Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) is -33.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.89 and a high of $18.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSCR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is -8.44% and -14.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -21.70% off its SMA200. OSCR registered -69.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.33%.

The stock witnessed a -24.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.05%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has around 2621 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $2.93B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.96% and -72.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.80%).

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.31M, and float is at 150.86M with Short Float at 6.09%.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quane Alessandrea C., the company’s EVP, Chief Insurance Officer. SEC filings show that Quane Alessandrea C. sold 17,532 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $5.53 per share for a total of $97019.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Oscar Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Blackley Richard Scott (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 31,615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $5.53 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the OSCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Bopitiya Ranmali (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 6,167 shares at an average price of $5.85 for $36077.0. The insider now directly holds 28,721 shares of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR).

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 28.93% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 14.59% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 39.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.