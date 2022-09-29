New Big Money Means ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is -10.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.53 and a high of $34.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZTO stock was last observed hovering at around $24.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $246.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.43% off the consensus price target high of $292.69 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 86.86% higher than the price target low of $190.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.07, the stock is -3.62% and -3.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -6.03% off its SMA200. ZTO registered -16.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.24%.

The stock witnessed a -1.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.39%, and is 1.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has around 23865 employees, a market worth around $22.10B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.50 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.40% and -27.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 809.73M, and float is at 644.91M with Short Float at 2.80%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) that is trading -53.49% down over the past 12 months.