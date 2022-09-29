Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Volatility At 2.43%, Should You Add A Position?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is -27.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $211.66 and a high of $299.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $213.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.88% off its average median price target of $260.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.42% off the consensus price target high of $316.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -10.57% lower than the price target low of $196.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $216.72, the stock is -8.10% and -11.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -15.66% off its SMA200. NSC registered -11.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.13%.

The stock witnessed a -13.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.58%, and is -4.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $52.55B and $11.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.55. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.39% and -27.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.70M, and float is at 231.11M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaw Alan H., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $241.28 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32255.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Squires James A (Director) sold a total of 105,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $248.81 per share for $26.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42728.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Shaw Alan H. (President & CEO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $241.84 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 34,255 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading 0.35% up over the past 12 months. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -9.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.