Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) is -73.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.92 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUVB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is -9.39% and -17.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -51.62% off its SMA200. NUVB registered -76.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.41%.

The stock witnessed a -23.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.45%, and is 12.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 16.67% and -78.56% from its 52-week high.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuvation Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.60% this year

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.60M, and float is at 157.70M with Short Float at 4.96%.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Omega Fund V, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Omega Fund V, L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $14.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20.46 million shares.

Nuvation Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Omega Fund V, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.07 per share for $5.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.96 million shares of the NUVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Omega Fund V, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,400,000 shares at an average price of $9.80 for $13.72 million. The insider now directly holds 23,457,340 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB).