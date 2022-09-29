Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is -10.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $26.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 24.93% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.02, the stock is -3.32% and -4.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -8.41% off its SMA200. ORI registered -4.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.73%.

The stock witnessed a -7.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.70%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $6.55B and $8.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.54 and Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.95% and -19.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Republic International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.40% this year

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.79M, and float is at 285.41M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALDWELL LISA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CALDWELL LISA J bought 9,920 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $23.63 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10706.0 shares.

Old Republic International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that WALKER STEVEN R (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $21.59 per share for $32383.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26500.0 shares of the ORI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, WALKER STEVEN R (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $21.59 for $21585.0. The insider now directly holds 13,500 shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 4.06% up over the past 12 months and The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) that is -0.37% lower over the same period. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) is -70.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.