Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) is -17.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.95 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.54% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.71% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.01, the stock is -13.28% and -15.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -14.33% off its SMA200. PFS registered -15.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.07%.

The stock witnessed a -14.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.54%, and is -15.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) has around 1119 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $408.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.61 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.28% and -23.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provident Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.33M, and float is at 70.52M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murray Valerie O, the company’s EVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off. SEC filings show that Murray Valerie O bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $21.63 per share for a total of $10813.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

Provident Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Murray Valerie O (EVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off) bought a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $21.62 per share for $30272.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39683.0 shares of the PFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, LISTA GEORGE (President/CEO SB One Insurance) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $22.15 for $66450.0. The insider now directly holds 103,873 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS).

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) that is trading 19.71% up over the past 12 months and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) that is -9.69% lower over the same period. Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is -11.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.