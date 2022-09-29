Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -18.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.18 and a high of $124.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $87.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.61% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -11.8% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.32, the stock is -5.82% and -9.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -16.36% off its SMA200. PRU registered -16.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.92%.

The stock witnessed a -9.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.32%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 40916 employees, a market worth around $33.71B and $64.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.36 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.48% and -28.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.70% this year

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 374.40M, and float is at 371.59M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 2,231 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $106.28 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13618.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Silitch Nicholas C (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $109.74 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11370.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,951 shares at an average price of $113.35 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 13,415 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -18.00% down over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is -2.13% lower over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -36.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.