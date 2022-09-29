SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is -27.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.01 and a high of $76.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEAS stock was last observed hovering at around $46.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.24% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.04% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.30, the stock is -8.94% and -7.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -19.00% off its SMA200. SEAS registered -16.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.58%.

The stock witnessed a -9.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.27%, and is -8.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 10.04. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.22% and -38.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 180.70% this year

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.69M, and float is at 39.38M with Short Float at 10.08%.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swanson Marc, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $54.17 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Finazzo Christopher L. (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 8,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $55.99 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72221.0 shares of the SEAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Adams Michelle F () acquired 39,000 shares at an average price of $51.03 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 75,346 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -43.04% down over the past 12 months and Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -10.77% lower over the same period. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is -57.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.